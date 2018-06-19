Gupta receives best e-poster award at Global Spine Congress meeting

At the 2018 Global Spine Congress meeting held in Singapore in May, Munish Gupta, MD, and co-authors from the Fox Pediatric Spinal Deformity Study (including Washington University Orthopedics’ Michael P. Kelly, MD, and research coordinator Brenda Sides) received an award for best e-poster.
The e-poster, titled “Rate Of Instrumentation And Fusion-related Complications after Surgical Treatment for Severe Pediatric Spinal Deformity within 2 Years: A Prospective Multi-center Cohort Study,” was a multicenter study focused on the treatment of severe spinal deformity in pediatric patients.
