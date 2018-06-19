Gupta receives best e-poster award at Global Spine Congress meeting

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

At the 2018 Global Spine Congress meeting held in Singapore in May, Munish Gupta, MD, and co-authors from the Fox Pediatric Spinal Deformity Study (including Washington University Orthopedics’ Michael P. Kelly, MD, and research coordinator Brenda Sides) received an award for best e-poster.

The e-poster, titled “Rate Of Instrumentation And Fusion-related Complications after Surgical Treatment for Severe Pediatric Spinal Deformity within 2 Years: A Prospective Multi-center Cohort Study,” was a multicenter study focused on the treatment of severe spinal deformity in pediatric patients.

