Miller receives Essey award from neurological society

Timothy Miller, MD, PhD, the Clayson Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2018 Sheila Essey Award from the American Academy of Neurology. The award includes $50,000 to support his work on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Miller received the award April 24.
The Essey award recognizes researchers who have made significant contributions to ALS research. People with the disease gradually lose control over their muscles, leaving them unable to chew, walk and talk.
Read more about his work on the School of Medicine site.
