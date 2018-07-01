B-Schools strike out on unconventional paths

Benjamin Akande, senior adviser to the chancellor and director of the Africa initiative

More students are finding that online courses delivered by alternative providers offer less costly and equally effective ways for them to update their skills. And labor market data firm Burning Glass Technologies has found that the most desired certifications requested by employers are now conferred by industry associations, not traditional higher ed. Given these realities, which way business schools choose to go will make a huge difference in whether they flourish or eventually become irrelevant.

Business schools must study their markets carefully to determine how they can push themselves in wholly new directions. Once they realize where they want to go, they’ll need to develop strong relationships with a range of unlikely allies—not just Fortune 500 companies, but startups, nonprofits, foundations, governments, high schools, and other business schools heading down similar paths.

