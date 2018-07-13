Baldridge named Pew Scholar in Biomedical Sciences

Megan T. Baldridge, MD, PhD, assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a 2018 Pew Scholar in the Biomedical Sciences.
One of 22 early-career researchers named a Pew Scholar by the Pew Charitable Trusts, she will receive a four-year grant to explore the conditions that influence the evolution of different strains of norovirus.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
