Baldridge named Pew Scholar in Biomedical Sciences

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Megan T. Baldridge, MD, PhD, assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a 2018 Pew Scholar in the Biomedical Sciences.

One of 22 early-career researchers named a Pew Scholar by the Pew Charitable Trusts, she will receive a four-year grant to explore the conditions that influence the evolution of different strains of norovirus.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.