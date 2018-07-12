Brown School launches PTSD course

This fall, the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis will launch its second post-master’s certificate program with a collaborative teaching approach that will emphasize research-backed interventions, hands-on learning and advanced concepts helpful in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Evidence-Based Assessment and Treatment of PTSD in Adults” builds on the clinical strengths of the Brown School and will focus on cognitive processing therapy and prolonged exposure therapy, as well as how to address common conditions that present with PTSD. These include substance use disorder and other mental health diagnoses.

This program is designed for those who already hold a master’s degree in a mental health or human services field and have interest in expanding their knowledge of working effectively with adults experiencing PTSD due to a range of traumatic experiences.

Applications are open; the deadline for the fall is Aug. 17. For more information, visit the Brown School website.