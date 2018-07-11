Gift allows Siteman Cancer Center to establish resiliency program for nurses

A $500,000 donation to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis will be used to provide resiliency training for nurses at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the School of Medicine. The program will be aimed at improving care for them and, ultimately, their patients.

The gift establishes the Josh Gottheil Memorial Endowment for the Promotion of Resiliency, which will support symposia and other programs to teach nurses scientifically proven methods for maintaining good mental and emotional health so they may continue caring for patients with empathy and understanding.

