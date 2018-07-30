Head wins 2018 Suffrage Science Award

Denise Head, associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is one of 11 female scientists from around the world awarded scientific heirlooms by their peers at the fifth Suffrage Science Awards for Life Sciences, held June 6 at the Academy of Medical Sciences, London.

Designed to celebrate women in science and encourage others to enter science and reach senior leadership roles, the awards are items of jewelry inspired by the suffrage movement. Previous award holders choose recipients based on their scientific achievements and ability to inspire others. The awards are passed along from one recipient to the next.

Head’s research explores age-related brain changes and their relations with cognition. She also holds appointments as a research assistant professor of radiology at the School of Medicine and as associate professor of African and African-American studies in Arts & Sciences.