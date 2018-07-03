Racette joins NIH environmental health advisory council

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Brad Racette, MD, the Robert Allan Finke Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named to the National Advisory Environmental Health Sciences Council. His term began in May and will continue through November 2021.

The council advises the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on environmental health, including making recommendations for funding biomedical research and research training activities in environmental health. Council members also take a bird’s-eye view of the environmental health research being conducted nationwide and recommend actions to promote additional research in neglected areas.

