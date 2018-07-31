Road, Metro restrictions this weekend

To accommodate construction of the new pedestrian and cyclist bridge onto the Washington University in St. Louis campus, Forest Park Parkway will be closed between Skinker and Big Bend boulevards from 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Local traffic to the Danforth Campus will not be affected. Access to Throop Drive and Zone 3 parking will be available. Learn more on the Campus Next website.

Additionally, MetroLink trains will not operate between the Forsyth and Forest Park DeBaliviere stations from the beginning of service Saturday, Aug. 4, until the end of service Sunday, Aug. 5. Commuters will be transported by shuttle but should expect delays of 20 minutes or more.

The new pedestrian bridge is scheduled to open in October.