Wahl receives nuclear medicine award

Richard L. Wahl, MD, the Elizabeth E. Mallinckrodt Professor and head of the Department of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is the recipient of the 2018 Georg Charles de Hevesy Award by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. He received the award in June at the society’s annual meeting in Philadelphia.

The de Hevesy award recognizes researchers whose groundbreaking discoveries and inventions have advanced the field of nuclear medicine.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.