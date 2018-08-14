Africa initiative seeks campus input

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Africa initiative at Washington University in St. Louis is an interdisciplinary effort that will create a framework to support, enhance and strengthen the university’s research and education efforts on the continent. Led by Benjamin Ola Akande, senior adviser to the chancellor, the Africa Initiative also will build capacity and create opportunities for future collaborations.

The initiative is conducting a short online survey to collect information from faculty members about their ongoing engagements in Africa.

“The Africa initiative is a universitywide engagement, and we are inviting the entire campus to take a few minutes to offer their ideas by participating in the survey,” Akande said.

For more information, visit the new Africa initiative website and scroll down to access the survey link.