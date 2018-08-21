Artist Diana Al-Hadid to discuss work Sept. 5

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Diana Al-Hadid embodies contradictions. Her sculpture and wall-mounted pieces are at once methodical and audacious, rigorous and ethereal, monumental and mysterious. From simple, everyday materials — such as resin, plywood, plaster and cardboard — she builds complex, architecturally scaled works that seem to dissolve before the viewer’s eyes.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, Al-Hadid will discuss her practice as part of the Bunny and Charles Burson Distinguished Visiting Lecture for the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis. The free talk will launch the school’s fall Public Lecture Series. In all, the series will feature seven presentations by nationally and internationally known artists, architects, curators and designers.

Born in Aleppo, Syria, Al-Hadid immigrated to Ohio with her family at age 5 and currently lives in Brooklyn. Her work frequently evokes the classical world, with influences ranging from ancient frescoes and Islamic miniatures to Renaissance painting, while her densely layered drips and textures can suggest Arabic calligraphy, textile patterns and building ornament.

“I was educated by Modernist instructors in the Midwest,” she has said, “but also was raised in an Islamic household with a culture that very much prizes narrative and folklore.”

This summer, Al-Hadid unveiled six new public sculptures commissioned for New York’s Madison Square Park. Her work also has been featured in solo shows at Brown University, Abu Dhabi University, the Akron Museum of Art, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas, the Vienna Secession in Austria and the Centro de Arte Contemporáneo in Murcia, Spain, among others.

Public Lecture Series

The Sam Fox School’s Public Lecture Series will continue Sept. 24 with visiting artist Enrique Martínez Celaya. Other lectures will include architects Tod Williams and Billie Tsien (Oct. 24); architect Winka Dubbeldam (Oct. 31); urban theorist Richard Sennett (Nov. 1); Museum of Modern Art curator Leah Dickerman (Nov. 14); and Iranian artist, activist, and educator Morehshin Allahyari (Nov. 28).

All talks are free and open to the public and begin at 6:30 p.m. in Steinberg Hall Auditorium, unless otherwise noted. Each will be preceded by a reception at 6 p.m.

Steinberg Hall is located near the intersection of Skinker and Forsyth boulevards, immediately adjacent to Givens Hall and the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum. Please click here for details about parking.

For more information, call 314-935-9300 or visit www.samfoxschool.wustl.edu.

Fall 2018 speakers

Sept. 5

Diana Al-Hadid

Artist, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Bunny and Charles Burson Distinguished Visiting Lecture

Sept. 24

Enrique Martínez Celaya

Artist; Montgomery Fellow, Dartmouth College; Fellow, Los Angeles Institute for the Humanities

Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist Lecture

Oct. 24

Tod Williams and Billie Tsien Architects | Partners

Founding partners

Tod Williams and Billie Tsien Architects, New York

CannonDesign Lecture for Excellence in Architecture and Engineering

Oct. 31

Winka Dubbeldam

Founder

Archi-Tectonics, New York

Harris Armstrong Fund Lecture



Nov. 1

Richard Sennett

Professor emeritus of sociology, London School of Economics

University Professor, New York University

Eugene J. Mackey Jr. Lecture

Nov. 14

Leah Dickerman

Director of editorial & content strategy

Museum of Modern Art, New York

Nov. 28

Morehshin Allahyari

Artist, Brooklyn, New York

Distinguished Visiting Scholar Lecture

Supported in part through funding from the Office of the Provost: Distinguished Visiting Scholar Program