Brown School doctoral students receive social work fellowship

Brown School doctoral students Alexandra Morshed and Roger Wong have been named 2018-2019 NASW/CSWE Social Work HEALS Fellows.

They are two of five recipients to receive funding through the National Association of Social Workers Foundation (NASW)/Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) Social Work HEALS grant in the amount of $17,900, funded by the New York Community Trust’s Robert and Ellen Popper Scholarship Fund and the Lois and Samuel Silberman Grant Fund.

Morshed’s research agenda exists at the intersection of obesity prevention, translation of evidence into policy and practice, and use of systems science methods. Her dissertation work examines the patterns and predictors of dismantling obesity-related policies.

Wong conducts research on aging epidemiology. For his dissertation, he is investigating the relationship between lifestyle behaviors (physical activity, substance use and social networks) and racial differences in Alzheimer’s disease risk.