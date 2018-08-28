Flags lowered in memory of Sen. John McCain

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff in memory of U.S. Sen. John McCain until sunset Sunday, Sept. 2. McCain died Aug. 25 at age 81.
Read the presidential proclamation.
