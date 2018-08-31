Leggett named to college housing group’s executive board

Kawanna Leggett, executive director of residential life at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected to the executive board of the Association of College and University Housing Officers – International. As the board’s workforce development director, Leggett will focus on the development of opportunities for housing professionals to gain necessary skills and programs that support and retain diverse staff.

Leggett oversees the Office of Residential Life’s housing operations, occupancy, housekeeping, residential education, community development and crisis management. Before arriving at Washington University in 2017, Leggett worked at University of California, Berkeley, New York University and other public and private colleges.