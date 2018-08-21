‘Reflections’ event to kick off academic year Aug. 27

To mark the beginning of the 2018-19 academic year, the Washington University in St. Louis community will come together Monday, Aug. 27, for “Reflections: Unity, Social Justice & Peace.”

Now an annual tradition, the event will feature presentations and musical performances by Washington University students, faculty and staff. This year’s theme is freedom of expression and its role in our work to achieve unity, social justice and peace. Speakers will include Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton; Lori White, vice chancellor for student affairs; Nancy Staudt, dean of the School of Law and the Howard & Caroline Cayne Distinguished Professor of Law; and senior Sam Seekings, editor-in-chief of Student Life. Provost Holden Thorp will play the piano.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. in Graham Chapel with a reception immediately following in the Danforth University Center, Tisch Commons. The doors to Graham Chapel will open at 3:30 p.m.