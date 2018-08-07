Rubin recognized by Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation

Joshua B. Rubin, MD, PhD, professor of pediatrics and of neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Pioneer Award for Pediatric Neuro-Oncology from the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation.
The charitable organization honored Rubin on June 6 in New York for his research on aggressive pediatric brain tumors, as well as for his compassionate patient care and dedication to the field.
Rubin is co-founder and co-director of the Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Program at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where he treats patients. Additionally, he is a co-leader of the Solid Tumor Therapeutics Program at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine.
