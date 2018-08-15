Stark awarded a 2018 Barlow Commission

Christopher Stark, assistant professor of music in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won a 2018 General Composer Commission from the Barlow Endowment for Music Composition at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Established in 1983, the Barlow Endowment promotes excellence in music composition. Stark is one of eight composers to receive a 2018 General Composer Commission, which are designed to support the creation of significant new musical works.

Eligible composers must already have an agreement with the performers for whom they compose the new piece. Stark’s composition, which will involve research in Asia, will be debuted by violinist Shawn Weil of the St. Louis Symphony.