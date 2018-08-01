The View From Here 8.1.18

A group of young students visiting from China melted marshmallows in solar ovens they created during a visit to Washington University on July 21. The Institute for School Partnership led the full day of science activities. The students were visiting as part of the Boy Scouts of America International Ambassador Program. (Photo by Myra Lopez)
On July 14, students from across the country joined students from across the world to participate in the 2018 Washington University in St. Louis International Summer Study program. Dinner was held at Umrath Lounge on the Danforth Campus, and a welcome address was given by Rebecca Copeland, of the Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students participate in the Architecture Discovery Program in Givens Hall on July 17. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Kirkwood High School student Hayden Wilson wowed participants of STEMpact’s STEM Teacher Quality Institute (STEM TQ) July 20 with a myriad of science demonstrations during the closing day of the two-week summer institute for teachers that is held on the Danforth Campus. Hayden was led in the demonstrations by Kirkwood chemistry teacher Robert Becker. (Photo by Myra Lopez)
High school students in the Architecture Discovery and Portfolio Plus programs at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts gathered for a tour of the Gateway Arch in downtown St. Louis on July 15. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
