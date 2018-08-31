The View From Here: Special Campaign Edition

Washington University Life Trustee John F. McDonnell (left) and Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton participate in a Board of Trustees strategic planning meeting in 2009. McDonnell served as co-chair of the campaign’s initial leadership phase with Sam Fox. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
McLeod Scholars gather with Clara McLeod, widow of the late James E. McLeod, a longtime university leader for whom the scholarship was named as part of Opening Doors to the Future: The Scholarship Initiative for Washington University. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Life Trustee Andrew C. Taylor, chair of the campaign’s public phase, addresses the more than 1,000 university community members who attended the Oct. 6, 2012, kickoff event announcing the campaign. The dinner and dance were held at the Marriott St. Louis Grand. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A dedication ceremony is held in May 2014 for Knight and Bauer halls, two of the new buildings made possible through the Leading Together campaign. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
The School of Medicine’s Randall J. Bateman, MD, the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology, talks with patient Natalie Shriver, of Omaha, Neb., about a study to test drugs that may prevent or delay Alzheimer’s disease. (Photo: Washington University)
Samuel Achilefu, the Michel M. Ter-Pogossian Professor of Radiology at the School of Medicine and an Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center research member, oversees a variety of cancer-fighting projects. They include development of goggles that help surgeons see and remove cancer and a therapy that uses a combination of light and a photosensitizing drug to kill malignant cells. His work is just one example of the scholarly research the campaign supports. (Photo: Washington University)
Li Ding (right) assistant director of the Elizabeth H. and James S. McDonnell III Genome Institute, works with graduate student Steven Foltz. Ding led a team that analyzed DNA from more than 11,000 tumors, part of The Cancer Genome Atlas, a national program aimed at understanding cancer’s genetic roots. (Photo: Washington University)
Washington University’s New York regional campaign kickoff event, held April 23, 2013, at Cipriani 42nd Street, was one of 32 held throughout the country. Leading Together attracted unprecedented support from nearly 160,000 university alumni, parents and friends.
Carmon Colangelo (left) and Ralph J. Nagel admire art in Steinberg Hall during Colangelo’s installation Nov. 18, 2016, as the inaugural Ralph J. Nagel Dean of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. He was the first at the university to be installed to a named endowed deanship, thanks to a commitment from Nagel, BS ’67, MArch, ’69, and his wife, Trish Nagel, JD ’74, to the campaign. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Enterprise Holdings Scholars attend a dinner held in their honor Sept. 26, 2017, in Hillman Hall. The Taylor family and Enterprise Holdings have provided significant support to Washington University over the past 17 years to help the university “develop the best and brightest minds from our society.” (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
McDonnell International Scholars Academy members (from left) Clarice Hong, Zhen Tian, Jiayang Chen and Changqing Wang visit the Nasdaq floor after the closing bell during the cohort’s spring trip to New York City in March 2018. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Anisha Glanton, a Goldman Fellow with the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement, works with children at Girls Inc. in north St. Louis in July 2015. Generous donors supported the Gephardt Institute during the campaign. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.