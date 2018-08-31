The View From Here: Special Campaign Edition

Samuel Achilefu, the Michel M. Ter-Pogossian Professor of Radiology at the School of Medicine and an Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center research member, oversees a variety of cancer-fighting projects. They include development of goggles that help surgeons see and remove cancer and a therapy that uses a combination of light and a photosensitizing drug to kill malignant cells. His work is just one example of the scholarly research the campaign supports. (Photo: Washington University)