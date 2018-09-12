Basketball teams offer Junior Bears camps

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Washington University men’s and women’s basketball teams are offering Junior Bears camps to children in kindergarten through eighth grade who enjoy basketball.

The girls’ camp is being held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 23. The boys’ camp will take place from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 7. The camps cost $50 per child.

Learn more and register on the Washington University Athletics site for the girls’ camp or the boys’ camp.