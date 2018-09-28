Danforth Staff Council town hall planned Oct. 16

The Danforth Staff Council will hold its fall 2018 town hall meeting from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, in Mallinckrodt Center’s Edison Theatre. Chancellor-designate Andrew D. Martin is among the speakers.
In addition, the Staff Council is organizing an inaugural staff kickball tournament that afternoon, following the town hall. Sign up to participate.
