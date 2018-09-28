Danforth Staff Council town hall planned Oct. 16

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Danforth Staff Council will hold its fall 2018 town hall meeting from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, in Mallinckrodt Center’s Edison Theatre. Chancellor-designate Andrew D. Martin is among the speakers.

Learn more and RSVP.

In addition, the Staff Council is organizing an inaugural staff kickball tournament that afternoon, following the town hall. Sign up to participate.