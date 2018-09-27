Families can take part in Safe Trick or Treat Oct. 20​

St. Louis community members are invited to bring their children to Safe Trick-or-Treat from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, on the South 40 area of the Danforth Campus.
Washington University students in the Campus Y and Congress of the South 40 are organizing the event. Students lead families through the residence halls for trick-or-treating along with Halloween crafts and games.
Questions? Contact the Campus Y at 314-935-5010 or stot.wucy@gmail.com. To participate, RSVP by Oct. 12. Leave your name, the number of attendees, an email address and a phone number to receive a reminder about the event.
