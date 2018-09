Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Office of Diversity Programs at the School of Medicine, in partnership with LGBTQ Med and OUTmed, is sponsoring a new program for LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+) identified medical students called OUTmentor.

OUTmentor will connect LGBTQ+ identified students with LGBTQ+ identified faculty and trainees to provide support, guidance and resources for professional development.

Learn more on the School of Medicine site.