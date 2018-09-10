Memorial for Zishan (Simoner) Zhao scheduled for Sept. 22

A memorial service in honor of Zishan (Simoner) Zhao will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 in Brown Hall Lounge. A reception will follow at 12:15 p.m. in Brown Hall.
Zhao, a rising junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, died June 2 of injuries after being hit by a car while attempting to cross a street in Wilmington, N.C. He was 19. He was from the Guangdong, Longgang, District in Shenzhen, China, and was majoring in biochemistry in the Department of Biology, with a minor in writing.
Read Zhao’s obituary in The Source.
