Miner honored by virology society

Jonathan Miner, MD, PhD, assistant professor of medicine, of molecular microbiology, and of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a 2018 Ann Palmenberg Junior Investigator Award from the American Society for Virology. The award recognizes early-career virologists who display exceptional promise.
Miner, who helped develop mouse models of Zika virus infection, studies genes involved in detecting and fighting viruses. He also investigates how mutations in these virus-sensing genes can sometimes trigger autoimmune disease.
Miner presented a plenary talk on his research at the society’s annual meeting in July.
