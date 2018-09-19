‘Persistence of Memory’ Sept. 26

In “Persistence of Memory,” choreographer Ting-Ting Chang explores the convergence of dance and painting through works inspired by the art of Salvador Dali and the writings of Sigmund Freud.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, Chang and her company, T.T.C. Dance, will present the evening-length piece in Edison Theatre at Washington University in St. Louis, an event sponsored by the Performing Arts Department (PAD) in Arts & Sciences.

Chang, a former Andrew Mellon postdoctoral fellow in dance in the PAD, has presented her work on stages around the world, including at the Kuala Lumpur International Arts Festival, China’s Silk Road International Arts Festival and the Shanghai Dance Stage International Festival. With T.T.C. Dance, which she established in Taipei in 2012, Chang seeks to return to the essence of dance, focusing on the body and re-imagining its possibilities through “dynamic visual spectacles that are equally entertaining and inspiring.”

Edison Theatre is in the Mallinckrodt Center, 6445 Forsyth Blvd. Tickets to “Persistence of Memory” are $10, or free for Washington University students, and are available at the Edison Theatre Box Office. For more information, call 314-935-6543 or visit edison.wustl.edu.