What: Reflections on Climate Change workshop

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

Where: Emerson Auditorium, Knight Hall

How: Featured speakers will address how the impacts of climate change require partnerships between policy, advocacy, and industry. As part of this afternoon workshop, Washington University in St. Louis Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and key leaders in the field will discuss how climate change impacts communities and potential solutions both locally and globally.

Washington University Students will also offer personal reflections from their recent experiences attending the global negotiations on climate.

Who:

Christiana Figueres is the Founding Partner of Global Optimism and Convenor of Mission 2020. She is the former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

is the Founding Partner of Global Optimism and Convenor of Mission 2020. She is the former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Michael Brune is the executive director of the Sierra Club.

is the executive director of the Sierra Club. Jeff Seale is the Agricultural Environmental Strategy Lead and Associate Science Fellow at Bayer Crop Science.

This event is sponsored by the International Center for Energy, Environment and Sustainability (InCEES) Speakers will be available for interviews at 10 a.m. in the Lee Reading Room in the Washington University School of Law Library (click here for directions).

Parking will be available in the Millbrook parking garage. The event is free and open to the public.