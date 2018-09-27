Siegel named fellow of nuclear medicine society

Barry Siegel, MD, professor of radiology and of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the university’s Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR), has been named a fellow of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.
He is one of 14 fellows recognized in June for distinguished service to the society as well as exceptional achievement in scientific discovery and innovation, educational efforts or clinical practice of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging.
Siegel has made contributions related to the diagnosis of blockages in lung arteries, the detection of blood clots, and using radioactive tracers to detect tumors.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
