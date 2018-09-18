Staff kickball tournament planned Oct. 16

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Danforth Staff Council invites university staff members to take part in an inaugural kickball tournament on Oct. 16, during students’ fall break, following the council’s fall town hall meeting.

The town hall will run from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 16 in Edison Theatre, Mallinckrodt Center, and the tournament will follow starting at 4 p.m. on Mudd Field. Sign up as a team or individual by emailing kabdin@wustl.edu by Oct. 5.

For those with physical activity restrictions, sling shot ball also will be an option and pinch runners are available.