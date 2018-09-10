The View From Here 9.10.18

September 1, 2018: during the Founders Cup game between Chicago and The WashU Bears at Francis Field on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The McDonnell International Scholars Academy Welcome Dinner took place Aug. 30 at the Missouri History Museum. It was a chance for the 2018 cohort to meet current scholars and their faculty ambassadors. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
During the McDonnell International Scholars Academy Welcome Dinner Aug. 30, Jim Wertsch, outgoing director of the McDonnell Academy addressed the crowd. Chancellor Mark Wrighton gave opening remarks. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Dean Mark Taylor works the serving line Sept. 5 at Olin Business School’s welcome cookout. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Olin Business School celebrated the rebranding of its overall, values-based, data-driven academic approach and the relaunch of its Master of Business Administration program, featuring a six-week global immersion experience. Learn more on the Olin blog. (Photo: Sarah Carmody)
During Olin Business School’s celebration of its rebranding and the relaunch of its MBA program, students and other guests enjoyed food trucks and other fun. (Photo: Sarah Carmody)
