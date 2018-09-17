The View From Here 9.17.18

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor chats with St. Louis Public Radio host Don Marsh on Sept. 6 at the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL). Sotomayor was in town to discuss her new children’s books. The event was sponsored by Washington University School of Law, along with The Novel Neighbor bookstore, St. Louis Public Radio and UMSL. Read more about the event. (Photo: Michael Thomas/Washington University)
People mingle during the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics welcome event, which took place Aug. 30 in Goldberg Formal Lounge in the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
(From left) Mark Fernandez, Jordan Coley and Reese Toomre rehearse “In the Telling of It” Sept. 8 in the Village Black Box Theatre. The short play was written by Hannah Richter and Zoe Morris, and directed by Julia Cohen. It debuted that evening as part of “Day of Shame,” the annual 24-hour playwriting festival sponsored by Thyrsus, a student-run acting group dedicated to original, experimental theater. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
The Bears cross-country team enjoys a misty morning workout in Forest Park on Wednesday, Sept. 12.
