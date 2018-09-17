The View From Here 9.17.18

People mingle during the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics welcome event, which took place Aug. 30 in Goldberg Formal Lounge in the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)

(From left) Mark Fernandez, Jordan Coley and Reese Toomre rehearse “In the Telling of It” Sept. 8 in the Village Black Box Theatre. The short play was written by Hannah Richter and Zoe Morris, and directed by Julia Cohen. It debuted that evening as part of “Day of Shame,” the annual 24-hour playwriting festival sponsored by Thyrsus, a student-run acting group dedicated to original, experimental theater. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)