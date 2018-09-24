The View From Here 9.24.18

Author, poet and alum Qiu Xiaolong delivers an Assembly Series talk Sept. 12 in Graham Chapel, in which he discusses “Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress,” by Dai Sijie, this year’s Common Reading Program selection. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Himadri Pakrasi (third from right), director of the International Center for Energy, Environment and Sustainability, joined Washington University faculty and alumni in San Francisco this month for the Global Climate Action Summit. The summit brings together world leaders to celebrate progress toward lowering global carbon emissions and to negotiate commitments from countries to lower global greenhouse gas emissions and put the globe on track toward realizing the Paris Agreement goals. (Courtesy photo)
Visitors explore “The Cabinet of Ordinary Affairs,” a new collaborative exhibition by poet Stephanie Ellis Schlaifer, a 1999 alumna of the Sam Fox School, and Cheryl Wassenaar, associate professor of art. The show opened Sept. 7 at the Sam Fox School’s Des Lee Gallery in downtown St. Louis. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
From left: Stephanie Ellis Schlaifer, a Sam Fox School alumna, and Cheryl Wassenaar, associate professor, chat with Jon Navy, senior lecturer in art. Navy provided technical assistance for a sound piece included in the exhibition. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The sun is shining over Sumers Recreation Center Sept. 12. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
