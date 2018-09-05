The View From Here 9.5.18

Purvi Patel, assistant director for the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, speaks to Washington University students, faculty and staff about the value of free speech as part of “Reflections: Unity, Social Justice and Peace,” held Aug. 27 in Graham Chapel. Other speakers included Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton, the Rev. Jonathan Weaver, Nancy Staudt, dean of the School of Law, Student Life Editor-in-Chief Sam Seekings and Lori White, vice chancellor for student affairs. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton helps kick off the United Way of Greater St. Louis’ 2018 community campaign during the Aug. 29 Cardinals game at Busch Stadium. Wrighton is serving as co-chair of United Way’s annual fundraiser with Jeff Fox (left), chairman and CEO of Harbour Group. Learn more or donate to the United Way campaign. (Photo: Bill Greennblatt)
“Architectural Folly from a Future Place,” a site-specific installation by Jill Downen (MFA ’01), is currently on view as part of Open Spaces 2018: A Kansas City Arts Experience. The citywide art event, which runs through Oct. 28, also features new work by Ebony Patterson (MFA ’06) and Carlie Trosclair (MFA ’10). For more information, visit openspaceskc.com. (Photo courtesy of the artist)
Several students pose for a “first day of school” photo on the way to classes Aug. 27. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Members of WUSauce, the university’s student salsa dancing group, take part in the fall activities fair on Mudd Field Aug. 31. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
