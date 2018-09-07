Wingfield honored for promoting sociology

Adia Harvey Wingfield, professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was awarded the American Sociological Association’s 2018 Public Understanding of Sociology Award at the ASA’s 113th meeting Aug. 12 in Philadelphia.

Wingfield, a regular contributing columnist for Inside Higher Ed, Harvard Business Review, The Atlantic and other news outlets, is the author several popular books, most recently “No More Invisible Man: Race and Gender in Men’s Work,” She is currently at work on her next book, “Flatlining: Race, Work, and Health Care in the New Economy,” which is scheduled for publication in 2019 by University of California Press.

In presenting Wingfield with its award for “exemplary contributions to advance the public understanding of sociology and sociological research,” ASA sociologist Jose Calderon described her as a “nationally known public voice” who has made “profound contributions” to our understanding of diversity, race and gender at work.

In her acceptance, Wingfield implored others in the sociology community to share their own important work through blog posts, op-eds, community engagement and other routes: “I strongly encourage everyone to get their work out into the public sphere,” she said. “Your voice matters and your work matters, and the more we engage as sociologists with the broader public, the better and more effective our social science can be.”