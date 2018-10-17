Agri-Food lecture series continues with talk on food, fascism Oct. 19

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Agri-Food Workshop fall lecture series resumes this week as two Washington University in St. Louis history faculty members deliver a presentation on “Food and Fascism in Germany and France” at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, in Seigle Hall, Room 204.

Corinna Treitel, associate professor of history in Arts & Sciences, is the author of “Eating Nature in Modern Germany: Food, Agriculture and Environment, c.1870 to 2000” (Cambridge University Press, 2017).

Venus Bivar, assistant professor of history, is the author of the book “Organic Resistance: The Struggle over Industrial Farming in Postwar France” (University of North Carolina Press, 2018).

The Agri-Food Workshop, an interdisciplinary group of Washington University faculty and students with an interest in global agriculture and food issues, plans two more lectures this fall.

Glenn Stone, professor of anthropology and of environmental studies in Arts & Sciences, will discuss “Cornmeal and Eugenics in the Blue Ridge” at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, in Seigle Hall, Room 204.

Cassie Adcock, associate professor of history, will present “Engineering the Sacred Cow: Cattle, Food and Politics in North India” at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov 30. The location for that lecture is to be determined.

For more information, visit the Food Studies website or contact Glenn Stone at stone@wustl.edu.