Apply to be faculty fellow for gender equity

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Advancement and Diversity invites applications for a faculty fellow for the 2018-19 academic year to work on gender equity initiatives for Danforth Campus faculty.

The faculty fellow will collaborate with the vice provost to identify strategies, initiatives and best practices to advance faculty gender equity. In addition, the fellow will develop programming to support faculty gender equity.

Learn more on the Diversity & Inclusion website. Applications are due by Oct. 15. Direct questions to Vice Provost Adrienne Davis at adriennedavis@wustl.edu.