Arts & Sciences faculty recognized for excellence in teaching and service

Barbara A. Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, presented the annual Arts & Sciences faculty awards at a Sept. 12 reception in Ridgley Hall’s Holmes Lounge.

Megan Daschbach, senior lecturer in chemistry and director of the Chemistry Peer-Led Team-Learning Program, and John Shareshian, professor of mathematics and statistics, received the Arts & Sciences Distinguished Teaching Award.

Lynne Tatlock, the Hortense and Tobias Lewin Distinguished Professor in the Humanities and director of comparative literature, received the Arts & Sciences Faculty Leadership Award.

Schaal established both the Distinguished Teaching Award and the Faculty Leadership Award in 2014 as a way to recognize exceptional commitment to Arts & Sciences and its students.

Janet Duchek, associate professor of psychological and brain sciences, received the David Hadas Teaching Award, which recognizes excellence in teaching first-year undergraduates.

