Centers combine to hold Data for Good conference Oct. 5

Using a novel idea, as well as a rare union of separate centers within Olin Business School, Washington University in St. Louis’ Bauer Leadership Center and Center for Analytics and Business Insights together are holding a Data for Good conference Friday, Oct. 5, at Emerson Auditorium, Knight Hall, as part of the David R. Calhoun Lectureship series.

The conference brings together values-based leadership and analytics — the pillars of Olin’s approach — in this venue presenting leaders from academia, industry, nonprofits and public service. Jake Porway, founder and executive director of the global DataKind.org that brings data science to humanitarian challenges, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the end of the one-day conference.

“I cannot think of a similar conference elsewhere,” said Seethu Seetharaman, the W. Patrick McGinnis Professor of Marketing and director of the big-data center recently renamed the Center for Analytics and Business Insights. He is co-chairing the conference with Stuart Bunderson, co-director of the Bauer Leadership Center and the George & Carol Bauer Professor of Organizational Ethics and Governance.

Among the discussions and panelists:

A Community Impact Tool Box with David Stiffler, vice president, global corporate responsibility, Equifax.

Personalizing Experiences and Protecting Customers with Chris Merz, vice president, product development and innovation, Mastercard.

The St. Louis Vacancy Project, with Naveen Pinjani, senior director, big data analytics, Daugherty Business Solutions, and Cindy Riordan, chief information officer, City of St. Louis.

Fostering Community Well-Being with Philip Bane, managing director, Smart Cities Council; John Ose, Director of Analytics, Ameren; and Tony Sardella, CEO, evolve 24.

Attendees are advised to register online for the conference. More information can be found at the Olin website. Parking is available at Millbrook Garage across Throop Drive from Emerson Auditorium.