Druley addresses childhood cancer at U.S. Capitol

Todd E. Druley, MD, PhD, associate professor of pediatrics, of genetics and of developmental biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, represented pediatric cancer researchers Sept. 13 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Druley addressed the Pediatric Cancer Caucus, a bipartisan advocacy group led by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. Druley, who treats patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, spoke about the challenges of pediatric cancer research and the importance of perseverance.

The event was sponsored by the nonprofit Hyundai Hope On Wheels, which funds millions of dollars in U.S. research and advocacy efforts to fight childhood cancer. Since 2012, Hyundai has given Druley $1.45 million to research genetic sequencing as a way to target treatment for children with acute myeloid leukemia.

Originally published by the School of Medicine