Early wins Tradition of Literary Excellence Award

Gerald Early, the Merle Kling Professor of Modern Letters in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will receive the 2018 Tradition of Literary Excellence Award.
Created in 2014 by the University City Municipal Commission on Arts & Letters, the award honors “the work of a living local author whose literary achievement has won national and international acclaim and, in so doing, has contributed to the distinction of the St. Louis area, upholding its tradition as a center of literary excellence.”
The award ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, on the fifth floor of University City’s historic city hall, 6801 Delmar Blvd. Tickets — which cover beverage, reception and live music — are $25 per person, or $40 per couple, and may be purchased at at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, contact Winnie Sullivan, penultim@swbell.net or 314-447-3888.
