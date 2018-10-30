Flags lowered to half-staff in memory of Pittsburgh synagogue victims

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset Wednesday, Oct. 31, as a mark of respect for those killed in the shooting Oct. 27 at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Read the presidential proclamation.

In addition, a community unity gathering and tree planting to honor the victims and reaffirm the university’s values will take place at noon Oct. 31 at the Francis Field gates, west of Simon Hall, on the Danforth Campus.