Flags lowered to half-staff in memory of Pittsburgh synagogue victims

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset Wednesday, Oct. 31, as a mark of respect for those killed in the shooting Oct. 27 at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Read the presidential proclamation.
In addition, a community unity gathering and tree planting to honor the victims and reaffirm the university’s values will take place at noon Oct. 31 at the Francis Field gates, west of Simon Hall, on the Danforth Campus.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.