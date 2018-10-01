Fleckenstein honored for community service

Jaquelyn Fleckenstein, MD, professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine, has been honored by Legal Services of Eastern Missouri for her community service.

Fleckenstein and Bruce Bacon, MD, a Saint Louis University professor of medicine, received the Hon. Richard B. Teitelman Award for Community Service at an awards luncheon honoring St. Louis-area leaders Aug. 23. Fleckenstein and Bacon were honored for their contributions as medical experts in a legal action to secure Medicaid coverage for life-saving hepatitis C medications from the Missouri Department of Social Services.

The annual awards event recognizes the dedication and commitment of individuals, organizations and community leaders who partner with Legal Services to benefit the region. The organization has provided free civil legal help for low-income families for 62 years.