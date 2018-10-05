Humans of St. Louis photo exhibit at the DUC

Founded by Washington University in St. Louis Brown School alumnae Lindy Drew, Caroline Fish and Dessa Somerside, Humans of St. Louis (HOSTL) offers viewers an intimate look at the lives and struggles of the people of St. Louis, one photo and story at a time. It is the second-most popular “Humans of” site in the U.S. after Humans of New York.

During the fall 2018 semester, the Danforth University Center will exhibit a rotating display of HOSTL photographs on the first-floor corridor outside of the Career Center.