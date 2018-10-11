Klingensmith named director of school’s Academy of Health Professions Educators

Mary E. Klingensmith, MD, the Mary Culver Distinguished Professor and vice chair for education in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the inaugural director of the school’s Academy of Health Professions Educators.
The newly established academy aims to foster excellence in teaching as well as to support faculty education, leadership and growth through certificate programs, one-on-one coaching and leadership seminars, among other efforts. It will help in the School of Medicine’s current effort to revise the medical education curriculum.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
