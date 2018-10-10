MSNBC to broadcast live from campus Thursday

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

MSNBC’s “Battleground College Tour with Katy Tur” will broadcast live from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, from outside the Danforth University Center at Washington University in St. Louis.



Tur will interview representatives from campus College Republicans and College Democrats and other student leaders.

Students are encouraged to join the live audience. Members of the Washington University Bear Nation Varsity Band will perform during the broadcast, and volunteers from WashU Votes, the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement’s initiative to boost voter participation, will be present to answer questions about election day.

The “Battleground College Tour” also has made stops this week at University of California, Los Angeles; University of Nevada, Reno; and Purdue University. Tur covered the presidential campaign of Donald Trump and wrote the book “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History.”