New caregiver leave policy for staff takes effect Jan. 1

Washington University in St. Louis will offer its staff members paid parental and caregiver leave effective Jan. 1, announced Henry S. Webber, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer, and Legail Poole Chandler, vice chancellor for human resources.

This new leave program includes up to four weeks of paid leave in a rolling 12-month period at 100 percent of base pay for full-time benefits-eligible staff employees following one year of service. The details differ slightly for School of Medicine staff members.

In July 2019, the university will introduce other changes to the staff paid time-off policy, including introduction of a short-term medical disability plan and two additional paid holidays (which for many workers will be Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve).

Visit the Human Resources website for detailed information. Still have questions or feedback about the policy changes? Email mytimeoff@wustl.edu.