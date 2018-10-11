Nominations sought for Harris Award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Nominations are being accepted for the Jane and Whitney Harris St. Louis Community Service Award.

Established in 2000 by a bequest to Washington University from the late Jane Freund Harris, each year the award honors a married couple for extraordinary contributions to the culture and welfare of the metropolitan St. Louis area.

Nomination letters should be sent to HarrisAward@wustl.edu or by mail to David T. Blasingame, executive vice chancellor for Alumni and Development Programs; Washington University in St. Louis; Campus Box 1101; One Brookings Drive; St. Louis, Mo., 63130-4899.

Both the nominator’s and nominees’ names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses should be provided. Include a brief description of the nominated couple’s impact on the St. Louis community and why the couple deserves to receive this award.

The deadline is Oct. 31.