Patterson Silver Wolf named to opioid use disorder committee

David Patterson Silver Wolf, associate professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Committee on Medication-Assisted Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder.

Patterson Silver Wolf has more than 15 years of experience providing clinical services in the substance use disorder treatment field. He investigates how evidence-based interventions are implemented in community-based services, specifically as it relates to therapist and organizational characteristics. He is the director of the Community-Academic Partnership on Addiction, which works with several St. Louis-based organizations to bring science and technology tools to addiction services.