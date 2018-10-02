Staff recognized for exemplary service to Arts & Sciences

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recently recognized Elizabeth R. Fogt, Rachel C. Dunn and Melissa Evers with the Outstanding Staff Award. Presented annually, the award honors non-teaching personnel for outstanding creative contributions and exemplary performances that significantly add to the effectiveness of the teaching, advising, counseling and research efforts in Arts & Sciences.

Steven A. Rosenblum, executive director of development for Arts & Sciences in Alumni & Development Programs, received the Dean’s Award, which goes to a Washington University employee outside of Arts & Sciences who has had a significant impact on the school.

Barbara A. Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences, presented the awards during the Arts & Sciences staff reception, held Aug. 29 in Holmes Lounge.

